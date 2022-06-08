The Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council is the new home for a little free library, which now offers free books to the Marshall community, thanks to a local Boy Scout’s final Eagle Scout project.
Everett Dement, 17, chose to create the little free library as his final Eagle Scout project, the highest rank achievable through the Boy Scouts of America.
The final step in Dement’s two-year-long project was to officially install the new library, which he decided was best to place outside of the Marshall-Harrison County Literally Council located at the corner of Grand Avenue and North Bolivar Street.
“Literacy is incredibly important to me,” Dement said, “I feel like my generation needs to really get back to that and appreciate it.”
Dement was joined by family on Tuesday this week at the literacy council, where the group officially installed the newly created library and stocked it full of free books.
He stated that many of the books to start the library were donated, with others coming from the Friends of the Marshall Public library’s recent book giveaway.
“Obviously we were thrilled to help someone come and complete their Eagle Scout project,” said Karen Bickerdyke, director of the Harrison County Literacy Council, “And we thought his idea for the little library was the perfect project to partner with the literacy council with.”
A little free library is an outdoor cabinet that is created to house books for the community, where individuals are able to come up at any time and choose a book or two and walk away from the library free of charge. Community members are also encouraged to make donations to the library by dropping books off at the location.
The concept is spearheaded by the Little Free Library nonprofit organization, as a way to offer free books to community members. The organization offers blue prints and supplies to construct the library, though volunteers are required to put it together, place and fill it with books.
Dement and volunteers also gathered together on the second weekend in May to construct the new free little library, as well as paint the project.
Daniel Anderson, the assistant scout executive with the Boy Scouts of America’s East Texas Area Council, said that it usually takes a student about five to six years of dedication in the Boy Scouts before they reach the level where they can start an Eagle Scout project.
Anderson said that Scouts are required to advance through all of the other levels of scouting before hand, as well as complete 21 specific merit badges. Additionally, each Scout is required to demonstrate leadership skills by holding a leadership position in their troop for at least six months.
Scouts must also have references from a religious leader, a family member and a community organization to qualify for the project, and be able to propose, plan and carry out their project independently.
Though the library is now in place, Dement’s job is still not done either. He is also required to put together a project report that will be presented to the Boy Scouts to either approve or deny his project to achieve Eagle Scout rankings.
“I always kind of knew I wanted to be in the Boy Scouts, because it was always a way for me to learn the things I wanted to and also to build character, it really offers everything,” Dement said, “Plus, it is great to have on any applications in the future.”