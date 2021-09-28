The City of Marshall’s brand new animal shelter is getting some volunteer help from some area students.
Members of the Hallsville High School student council spent their Sunday at the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center in volunteer training courses to learn how to help out the pets and staff at the new facility.
“Part of being involved in student council includes the students reaching out to community area organizations to offer help and earn service hours,” Hallsville High School Student Council Advisor Galvino Medina said Sunday. “We help out in Longview and we also help out in Hallsville and Marshall because they are part of our community.”
Hallsville High School Student Council Community Service Director and senior Xain Khan was the one to reach out to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and set up the training session and upcoming volunteer hours.
“We made a commitment to help out our community and Marshall Pet Adoption Center was actually the first place to call me back and invite us out,” Khan said. “We have about 120 members in our student council, and we really just want to expand and help and show support to different groups.”
The Friends of Marshall Animals, which helps raise funding for the shelter and runs a fostering program to help keep spaces open at the new facility for more animals, handles the training for all volunteers.
FOMA member Amanda Smith hosted the students’ training sessions on Sunday as they learned about the many jobs available and ways to help out at the new animal shelter.
“This new shelter opened on Aug. 9 and it replaces the oldest animal shelter in Texas,” Smith told the students Sunday. “We are trying to save as many pets as possible and while we know we cannot save them all, we can greatly increase our save rate and find homes for all of the healthy, adoptable pets.”
Smith said the Marshall facility each year sees from about 3,000 to 6,000 animals come through the doors and the new facility will provide many more opportunities to save more animals each year by offering education to the community about spay and neuter programs to reduce the homeless pet population.
“We are trying to change the culture here in Marshall,” Smith said. “We transport animals up north each month to be adopted out into homes because they don’t have the same over population problems up there as we do here in the south. They started building new facilities like this one about 20 years ago and they began educating the community and enforcing the spay and neuter program, and they changed the culture. They were like us 20 years ago, so it is possible to change the culture here.”
Smith said already the new facility is seeing improved save rates.
“Our save rate has been cut in half from what it was 10 years ago, and now that we have this new facility and volunteers like yourselves, we can go beyond even that,” she said.
Smith said volunteers are essential to the new animal shelter’s no kill/low kill goal.
“Our most urgent need right now is dog walkers,” she said. “The more contact these cats and dogs have with people, the better the chance is that they will be adopted.”
Smith said animals can experience shelter shock and go kennel crazy if they aren’t socialized or if they don’t have enough interaction while housed in the shelter, which makes them harder to successfully adopt out into a home.
“Our second most urgent need is photographers and biography writers,” she said. “We also need greeters here and Humane Education Specialists.”
Smith said volunteers are also needed to help out at FOMA adoption events, fundraisers, birthday parties at the new shelter and class field trips at the new facility.
“The shelter has three staff members, so we rely on volunteers for many, many things here,” Smith said. “From laundry, to dishes, social media help, event support, fundraising, fostering and transport driving, we need volunteers.”
For those who agree to serve as a foster home for homeless pets, FOMA covers the cost of food and vet bills, and the foster owner is responsible for socializing the pet and getting them to adoption events.
“Fostering is so important because it frees up space here in the shelter when we can place a pet with a foster,” FOMA Foster Director Jana Hernandez said. “In the past two years, we have saved more than 500 pets through the foster program here.”
When it comes to fundraising, shelter supporter Alera Waite is continuing her Go Fund Me account to raise funds for the new shelter’s medical room to provide supplies. That campaign can be found at https://gofund.me/058c71c6
To follow the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and FOMA and share pet bios and photos in an effort to help homeless animals find their new furever home, follow them both on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MPDAnimalControl and at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA