Friday is the last day for City Manager Mark Rohr to serve in the City of Marshall, with interim David Willard taking over the job as city officials continue the search for a permanent replacement city manager.
City Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios said that SRG is continuing the search for candidates for a permanent city manager, but that no clear timeline on when the city will interview candidates or select Rohr’s official replacement has yet been set.
Rohr officially announced his retirement in November 2021, ending his contract three years after he began work with the city.
His official retirement letter came after councilmembers met with Rohr in closed session during five separate council meetings, to discuss his contract and continuation of his position.
During his tenure, Rohr oversaw the accomplishment of a number of city projects, including the creation of the Mobilize Marshall Plan. Additionally, Rohr said that he was able to oversee the official creation of a new Pet Adoption Center in Marshall, update the city’s charter, work to create and perpetrate a plan to revitalize downtown Marshall, and the completion of the Memorial City Hall project, among others.
After Rohr announced his retirement, councilmembers hired Strategic Government Resources, a recruitment service utilized by the city in the past, to recruit candidates for the positions of interim city manager and city manager.
SRG recruited two candidates to interview for the interim position, with council interviewing both Willard and John Godwin for the position.
The City Council voted in a five to two December vote in favor of hiring Willard for the position, with councilmembers Vernia Calhoun and Leo Morris voting in favor of Godwin.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham made a motion during the December meeting for Willard to take over the position and to work with Rohr in the mean time to cultivate a seamless transition of power, which will be finalized at the end of this week.
Willard is the former city manager of Longview, where he served for 10 years until 2017. He retired then after a 40-year career in public and private sector management.
Willard is originally from Borger and served as executive vice president of family-owned, independent Willard Oil & Gas Co. from 1975 until 1990, when he was elected Hutchinson County judge. Willard resigned as county judge to become Borger city manager in 1995, which he held until 2002 before going to Odessa as assistant city manager.
Under his management, Longview completed a 2011 bond referendum for streets, opened an animal care and adoption center, updated its Comprehensive Plan and finished several capital improvement projects while also providing financial stability, attributing those successes to City Council leadership and dedicated work from municipal employees.