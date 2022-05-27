Marshall City Council meeting councilmembers chose the city’s next mayor and mayor pro-tem and welcomed newly elected District 5 councilmember Reba Godfrey during Thursday’s regular meeting.
After Godfrey’ oath of office, the council officially unanimously re-elected Councilmember Amy Ware as mayor and Amanda Abraham as mayor pro-tem.
During the meeting, council also officially appointed two new members to the Marshall Economic Development Corporations board of directors: Dinora Harris and Jim Davis. Both nominees were approved unanimously by council.