Oath of office
New District 5 councilmember Reba Godfrey (center, seated) officially takes her oath of office administered by City Attorney Scott Rectenwald.

 Jessica Harker / News Messenger Photo

Marshall City Council meeting councilmembers chose the city’s next mayor and mayor pro-tem and welcomed newly elected District 5 councilmember Reba Godfrey during Thursday’s regular meeting.

After Godfrey’ oath of office, the council officially unanimously re-elected Councilmember Amy Ware as mayor and Amanda Abraham as mayor pro-tem.

During the meeting, council also officially appointed two new members to the Marshall Economic Development Corporations board of directors: Dinora Harris and Jim Davis. Both nominees were approved unanimously by council.

