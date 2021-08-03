The long awaited official opening of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center has officially been announced by the City of Marshall this week, with a grand opening ceremony planned for the center next Monday.
The new adoption center, which is located at 2502 E. Travis Street, will host the ceremony next Monday at 1 p.m. which is open to community members to attend.
“The MPAC will provide the vital space needed to care for the animals in our community,” said Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios, “The City of Marshall is proud to have gone from having one of the oldest animal shelters in the State of Texas to one of the newest.”
Community members are encouraged to come out and celebrate with city officials during next week’s event, which will feature ribbon-cutting, special speakers and the opportunity to see the completed MPAC.
The Marshall News Messenger will be covering the event live via Facebook, as well as in the regular daily paper.