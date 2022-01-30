New pavement markings will be added to 20 area highways in the coming months, according to plans approved in January by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“We will be applying thermoplastic pavement markings to areas that were resurfaced last summer,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations. “These pavement markings are very durable and should provide retroreflective performance for the next five years. We’ll also be adding rumble strips as an added safety feature in some areas.”
Striping Technology of Tyler was awarded the contract with a bid of $934,900.
Work on the projects should begin in March of this year and take about four months to complete, according to Wells.
Roads receiving new pavement markings in Harrison County:
- On FM 134, from FM 1999 to US 80, 10.2 miles.
- On SH 43, from SL 390 to I-20, 2.8 miles.
Roads receiving new pavement markings in Marion County:
On SH 43, from SH 49 to the Cass County line, 4.7 miles.