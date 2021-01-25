The spirit of the people, the treasured landmarks and the thriving industries all make up the fabric of a community. As a tribute to Harrison County’s own cities, the Harrison County Historical Museum proudly presents the opening of its newest rotating exhibit, “Places in the Heart,” located at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in downtown Marshall.
The 700-square foot exhibit space, located on the second floor, is currently featuring the history of the Harleton community, nestled in the northwestern part of Harrison County.
“This exhibit replaces the Waskom/Jonesville exhibit, which has filled the space for 2020,” noted Becky Palmer, director of the museum.
The artifacts from the Waskom/Jonesville exhibit were presented on Thursday to Marty Vaughn of the historic Jonesville Store and to Terry Slone, director of Waskom Public Library.
“Marty Vaughn and Terry Slone received the photographs, maps and documents displayed on the wall sections of the exhibition of their communities to be used as they wish,” said Palmer.
Slone said they were honored to have Waskom previously featured in the beautifully restored building.
“We were the first exhibit and it was so nice,” said Slone. “It was such a big exhibit, so we were really pleased.”
Palmer noted the committee that researched and created the Harleton exhibition includes exhibit curator Janet Cook, Judith Ebarb, Wendy Newman, Debra Johnson and Janet Poutinen.
“Their hard work combined with artifacts from our Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center were brought together to create a look back at Harleton’s history,” said Palmer.
Longtime Harleton resident and former Harleton elementary school principal, Wendy Newman, was honored to contribute to the exhibit and introduce others to her beloved town.
“We’re a little different because we’re not an incorporated city, so it was kind of hard to gather all of the communities that make up Harleton,” she shared. “But we think we did. We think we got somebody from everywhere.”
Newman is excited to share the story of Harleton through the exhibit, highlighting churches and school and the oil and gas and timber and cotton industries, and the workmanship of women — to name a few.
“Church and school are very important to us; they’re the center of the (town),” she said, pointing out the display of “friendship” quilts members of the local churches made, photos of baptism and pictures of school athletic teams.
Harleton’s own founding fathers and namesake, James and Robert Harle, who are two brothers, are spotlighted in the exhibit, as well.
“They are who Harleton is named after,” Newman said. “They started with the timber. They started a lumber mill and the town flourished. From that, church and schools (developed) … many different schools in our area.”
“On (Highway) 154, there were lots of mills sand stores and commissaries and hotels, everything, it was a big to do in the lumber days,” she said.
“This is a pretty good representation of its rural roots,” she said of the overall Harleton exhibit. “These people came up with these gorgeous pictures. Janet Cook was a big leader in this. We did similar to Waskom, tried to come up with the different categories.”
The exhibit highlights the town’s school spirit, which includes candid shots of school sporting events; “We are Harleton” section, which is comprised of community photographs from both historical and present day; “The Future” section, which features photos of technical advances; “Prosperous Land” section, which includes photographs and maps of farm production in the Harleton area; and “Roads to Change” section that includes maps and photographs of past transportation.
The exhibit also features a collection of artifacts that are showcased in display cases. Newman’s own family’s business, the Newman Corporation, is included in the exhibit as a major contributor to the oil and gas industry.
“This is my family, we do oil and gas. Janet Newman Poutinen gave a lot of pictures,” said Newman.
Longtime educators such as Ora Asa Johnson Sr. are also a part of the exhibit. The exhibit underscores his 48-year career, beginning as a teacher at St. Mark School and continuing as principal at Friendly School.
“All the Johnsons were in education,” Newman shared. “I went to school in Marshall and Ora Asa Jr. was my math teacher and coach, and his baby was Willie Fred and Willie Fred was the junior high principal for years in Harleton.”
The exhibit also features businesses, such as the first store, which opened in 1855 by CC Coppage. By the 1890s, there was enough business in Harleton to support a bank and in 1892 the First State Bank of Harleton opened, the exhibit points out. Mrs. VW Jones started the popular landmark Harleton Café, in 1925, the exhibit notes.
“These tell the stories of the families who lived and worked in this area,” said Palmer.
This Harleton exhibit will be open for public viewing now through mid-summer. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect against COVID-19 will be observed.