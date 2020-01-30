Marshall High School officially has a new principal. Matt Gregory, former principal at Center High School, has officially begun duties at the school.
Gregory takes over for Tina Brown, who is moving over to central administration to assume the role of MISD Director of Professional Development.
Gregory, who has worked in public education as a teacher/coach/administrator since 1997, was officially named MHS principal back in early December. He has been working to transition to his new role this month and will be full-time starting Monday, Feb. 3, at MHS.
Brown served as principal at MHS since the 2014-15 school year, and the high school has earned a Met Standard rating every year under her leadership. Brown has been with MISD since 2012, when she served as principal at South Marshall Elementary for two years before being moved to principal at MHS.
Gregory has been principal at Center High School since 2015. Prior to his current role as high school principal, he served as principal at Center Middle School from 2013-15 and was an assistant principal at Center Middle School in 2013-14. He had also previously served as an assistant principal at Nacogdoches High School in 2012-13.
Gregory has worked in public education as a teacher/coach since 1997, serving at school districts in Temperance, Mich., Fort Worth, Nacogdoches and Center.
A native of Bedford High School in Temperance, Mich., Gregory earned his Bachelor of Science and Secondary Teaching Certification at Eastern Michigan University in 1997. He also served as a team captain and was a preseason All-American on the Eagles’ football team. He started 33 consecutive games at center for EMU during his career and was named All-Mid American Conference while also making the Dean’s List.
Gregory earned his Masters in Educational Administration from Lamar University in Beaumont in 2011 and is currently working on his Superintendent Certification, also from Lamar.
Gregory and his wife, Kara, have two sons: Grant and Ty.