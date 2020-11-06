“Good music, good people and good times,” this is the unofficial slogan of the new radio station which opened up shop in downtown Marshall, 92.3 The Depot.
The new station is operating out of 306 North Washington St. in the heart of downtown Marshall, which Chip “the fat man” Arledge, the station's Director of Commotion and Product Development and morning show host, said was not an accident.
“We want to cater to the local audience,” Arledge said. “Really, we are doing the exact opposite of what other, larger stations are doing, I know because I used to be one of those guys.”
With over 45 years of experience in the radio industry, Arledge said that he is ready to bring all of that knowledge to Marshall. Originally from southern Ohio, Arledge said that he spent his career working at stations across the northern state before moving south to work in Shreveport.
“I got into this business because it was transient, and that appealed to me, but I do hope that this is my last job,” he said.
He said he decided to open his own station in Marshall along with station manager Mark Pizzolato, to get back to the roots of what community radio should be.
“Instead of being told what music we have to play, we are catering out music to the demographic here in East Texas. There really is a rich musical history here and that is what we want to focus on,” he said.
The station has been up and running for over three weeks now, and has already featured a number of local guests including City Manager Mark Rohr and Marshall High School Football Coach Jake Griedl.
Arledge described the music selection as appealing to the country patron, without pigeonholing themselves as a country station. He said that they plan to play a wide range of music, with a focus on Texas artists.
“It really is a station that anyone can tune in and enjoy,” he said.
92.3 is currently a small operation, with three total employees. Arledge said that they are currently looking to hire one other position, looking to find someone local who can be involved in ad sales and radio announcements.
“We don’t even know if someone like that exists, because we would really like to bring someone in who is from the area, we want someone local who already knows the area,” Arledge said.
For more information on the new station, or to tune in and listen live go to www.923thedepot.com.