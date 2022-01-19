JEFFERSON — The Marion County Republican Party recently welcomed House District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean, the new legislator for the area, in a special meet and greet, hosted last week.
“Jay Dean is our new state representative. We’ve done redistricting for the new district, so it’s Marion County, Harrison County and Gregg County,” said Scott Stebbins, local party chair.
Dean (R-Longview) will serve a fourth term representing House District 7 after drawing no opponents, Republican or Democrat, for the March primary.
While House District 7 is currently comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties, newly drawn maps have added Marion and Harrison to the district. The change will take effect following the November election.
Dean, who is a former city councilman and former mayor for the city of Longview, said he’s excited to represent his newly-redistricted area. Acknowledging the service of current State Rep. Chris Paddie, who is serving his last term, Dean complimented Paddie’s efforts in helping the region.
“Chris Paddie and I worked really close together,” said Dean. “Chris was like a cat, throw him up, he always landed on his feet.”
“I’d be very, very frank with you. He was very helpful to the rest of the East Texas coalition,” Dean added. “He had fabulous chairmanships that meant a lot to leadership in the Legislature.”
As the new State Representative for the area, however, Dean vowed to stay connected with constituents by holding town hall meetings and responding when they call.
“One thing I’m going to commit to is you call me, you’re getting a call back, and we’re gonna meet and we’re gonna come out and we’re gonna visit and we’re gonna try to understand the things that we need to be doing for Marion County,” said Dean.
Dean said as a city councilman and mayor for the city of Longview, he liked hosting town hall meetings to gauge constituents’ needs.
“I was mayor for 10 years, city councilman for seven years before that. One of the things I always liked doing was holding town halls… the issues that are important to you, the people that I work for. You elected me, you hired me,” he said. “It’s more about what’s important in your mind.”
Explaining how the legislative session works in Austin, Dean said lawmakers are tasked with determining which of the thousands of bills presented will be pushed or killed.
“When we go to Austin, we typically have (about) 7,000 bills that people put together, of which about 60 percent of them are terrible,” Dean said. “So a lot of our job is hey, let’s hear from our local people.”
He said a lot of legislation that they’ve worked on came from working closely with citizens in the district.
“So we’ll get these primaries out of the way and we’ll start having these on a regular basis to bring folks out and talk about some of the issues that people feel are important,” he said. “Every issue you have is important to us.”
Gauging Needs
Dean noted he’s already started dialogue with Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur in efforts to assess the needs of Marion County.
“The judge, he and I have spoken quite a bit,” said Dean. “We’ve got a small list already started.”
“We’re going to talk about Wi-Fi and internet connection and some of the things that hamper their ability to bring other businesses into the community,” he said. “But then there’s a lot of things, economic development things, that we can do in Marion County.”
“It’ll just be a matter of working together with your local leadership to put together plans to do that,” Dean told constituents.
Dean noted that economic development doesn’t just pertain to Longview, but the region as a whole.
“You might have read we brought in a Gap (e-commerce) and distribution center in Longview,” said Dean. “That’s 4,000 jobs for the region. So anything that we do up here, of a major consequence like some of those kinds of projects, it’s about the region.
“It’s not about Longview or Jefferson, but it’s about the region,” he said. “We can all stand some good, paying jobs.”
Noting the cooperation he already has with Rep. Dean, Judge LaFleur shared how the state representative called on him to come and testify in Austin against a destination sales tax bill that would’ve been detrimental for rural East Texas’ economy. The proposed legislation related to the location at which certain sales are consummated for purposes of local and use tax.
The proposed legislation, House Bill 4072, had set forth provisions that would’ve allowed sales tax to be paid to destination cities instead of the cities of the products’ origin. At the request of Dean, Judge LaFleur went before the Texas House Ways and Means Committee last April to share his opposition to the bill.
“It would’ve bankrupted the entire community in a matter of six months, the city and the county and the school district,” LaFleur said, explaining the impact it would’ve had in the Marion County/Jefferson community. “We wouldn’t have been able to get through the next budget cycle, because we wouldn’t have had any money to keep people in jail, to try to take care of roads.”
Dean said he’s glad they were able to kill the bill as it would’ve potentially made them lose the Gap distribution center.
“We had just gotten the deal consummated without the signature of Gap, and this type of agreement had a lot to do with recruiting new (business) to our community. So we’re on the one-yard line and they’re going to decide to change the rules of the game? So I called Leward and several other people and said hey, I need you to come testify. This is a terrible deal,” said Dean. “We’re talking 4,000 jobs. “And so we fought that bill and we finally killed it.”
LaFleur thanked everyone for coming out to meet Dean.
“He’s been very easy to work with; when I call, he answers; when I text, he answers; and vice versa,” the county judge said, sharing they’ve known each other for years.
Local party leader Stebbins echoed his sentiments, noting how receptive Dean has been.
“Matter of fact, Jay Dean called me two days after we found out redistricting,” said Stebbins. “He called me and said let’s get together… so we appreciate that. We look forward from hearing him again in the future.”