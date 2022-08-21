Marshall city officials have announced the commencement of the 2022 streetscaping project.
The project is the annual repair and repavement of select roads in Marshall city limits, with the worst streets being addressed first based on the pavement condition index(PCI) determined by previous surveys done by a third party company.
Work was scheduled to begin Friday, but was delayed by rain and will begin on Monday, with officials estimating completion in October 2022. The plan is for the city to address about five miles of roadway in Marshall during this year’s project.
“We are starting about the same time we did last year but did get held up a couple days at the asphalt plant,” said Public Works Director Eric Powell, “We are feeling the supply chain impact like other cities are but are confident that we will get all the streets done in pretty short order.”
Powell explained at the last city council meeting to councilmembers that the city had a hard time getting the asphalt needed from the project from the local company they order from, due to the company working a contract with the Texas Department of Transportation. Powell said that TxDOT utilizes a different type of asphalt than is used in city road work and slowed the project down by a few days.
On Monday, Powell said that the contractor will begin the project on Louisiana Street in Marshall, which is marked as one of the highest PCI ratings on the 2022 list, marked at a 24. PCI ratings are from 100 to 0, with higher ratings indicating worse road conditions.
A list of 35 streets with a PCI index rating of 25 to 12 are indicated on the city’s 2022 street scaping list, though city officials cautioned that the list is open to expansion or elimination of streets based on available funds and timetable.
Around $1.5 million is budgeted annually by the city for the streetscaping project, with funds coming from the street program fund and dedicated sales taxes.
In the recently proposed 2023 budget, and newly proposed capital improvement plan, the city will potentially add an additional $500,000 annually to the project to be able to address more roads annually.
Powell presented on the CIP to councilmembers last Thursday during the regular city council meeting, explaining that the goal is to get funds for the project up to about $2 million annually.
Two public hearings are planned on the CIP and the proposed 2023 budget, at the next two city council meetings scheduled for Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, which will offer the community the opportunity to address councilmembers on the proposed plans.
More information on the ongoing street scaping project and the proposed budget and CIP can be found on the city of Marshall’s website at www.marshalltexas.net.