If there’s one thing that you can find in Marshall, it is a plethora of delicious tacos — and this weekend the City of Marshall is looking to find out which is the best, with the first annual Taco Wars event taking place this Friday.
According to Economic Development Manager LeAnne White, the event will feature food options from local businesses including Mirtha, Taco El Bueno and Pazzeria by Pietros.
“We want to produce regular events in the city that are fun, free and offer the community something fun and interesting to do while also promoting our businesses,” White said.
Downtown merchants will also be participating in the event, with a range of drinks being served at participating businesses all the way down North Washington Street.
Community members are encouraged to browse the downtown stores, enjoy the free drinks and try out the taco vendors on site before finishing the event at Telegraph Park.
City officials will be at Telegraph Park, where community members can purchase tokens to vote on their favorite for the Taco Wars. The winner will be selected after the event concludes, and will receive bragging rights along with a brand new plaque.
“We really want this event to be an annual tradition for Marshall,” White said, “Its one of many new events we have planned for the community this year.”
For more information on upcoming events in the city community members can go to www.marshalltexas.net/222/Marshall-Main-Street.