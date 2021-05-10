The New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for May 2021 was presented to Attorney Kemisha Roston for her property on University Avenue.
The grey tone brick home features a garage and entry door painted a bright orange color. Curb appealing landscaping is created with neatly sculptured evergreen shrubs surrounding a tall shapely maple tree.
Bordering the entry porch and front of the home are additional mature Indian Hawthorne and boxwoods shrubs. It is obvious the pride Roston takes in maintaining her property that she acquired several months ago and the Association celebrates the beauty her property brings to the community.
To be eligible to receive the Community Pride Award, the property must be within the New Town boundaries which are West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith Street, West Emory Street, and Sylvester Street on the south; and city limits on the west.
The property must exhibit a well-maintained exterior with complimentary landscaping and no artificial flowers in the landscaping. Nominations may be made at the Association meetings or by calling 903-938-0088.
The next meeting of the Association is 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at the George A.Thompson American Legion Building located near the corner of West Houston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
The guest presenter will be a representative of the City of Marshall Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. He will provide information on programs within the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for house painting and lawn maintenance at no or low cost to the homeowner.