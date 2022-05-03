The New Town Neighborhood Association held its Spring Cleanup on April 30 in Marshall, in partnership with the City of Marshall and Keep Marshall Beautiful.
Because of this partnership, the Association was able to offer the usual trash and large item collection but with the additional service of grass mowing, shrub trimming, and weeding provided to a couple of elderly citizens of the New Town community.
Volunteers included Association members, local residents, city employees, and Marshall High School Rotary Club members and their sponsors.
Republic Services provided trash pick-up and Applebee’s provided a lunch of ham and turkey sandwiches, chips, and water to volunteers.
The Association thanks all persons who helped with the cleanup event. The New Town neighborhood is one of the oldest neighborhoods of Marshall.
Keeping the neighborhood a desirable environment for its residents to live and work is the goal of the Association.