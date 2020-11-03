The New Town Neighborhood Association hosted a clean-up event held on October 10.
For many years, the New Town Neighborhood Association has held a neighborhood clean-up during the fall and spring of each year. While COVID-19 prevented the spring 2020 clean-up, the association and their partners worked diligently to clear the New Town community of trash.
Republic Services provided the truck to haul away the many bags of trash and large bulk items placed curbside.
As part New Town’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, the clean-up campaigns serve to foster pride in the community.
The association thanks volunteers for participating in the event to keep the neighborhood clean.