The New Town Neighborhood Association volunteered and painted the house of Marshall resident Mrs. Gorman on University Avenue and South Callum Street during Memorial Day weekend.
The association’s program caters to disabled people and low-income families.
“We are about three-quarters finished with the project,’ said organization member Kenneth Moon. “We have one more side to do, and we have to do a touch-up. Then we have to go back and do a little trim work on the windows.”
So far, the group has painted the whole backside of the house and more than half of the left side.
The New Town Neighborhood Association is a volunteer organization concerned with the health and safety of Marshall’s New Town district. These mostly African American communities are located on the southwest side of Marshall. By 1930, Marshall had six African American neighborhoods, the most renowned being the New Town Neighborhood. Today, that status is maintained through the efforts and numerous contributions made by current association members.
Last Saturday, when families were barbecuing and remembering fallen American troops, Marvin Bonner, Bernia Calhoun, Kenneth Moon and Leo Morris spent the afternoon painting the house of a longtime New Town resident. Sherwin-Williams provided several buckets of paint, while Bear Creek Smokehouse provided pork and beef sandwiches for when the workers grew hungry.
“I think a lot of people are aware of the contributions that we make to New Town,” explained Moon. “We have been doing our cleanup projects, painting houses, and working with the city to remove dilapidated houses. We’re committed to improving the conditions in the New Town Area.”
In two weeks, the group will be back at Mrs. Gorman’s house to finish the job.