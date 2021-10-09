The New Town Neighborhood Association is planning to paint a second house this weekend as part of the group’s new volunteer house painting program.
Volunteers and members of the New Town Neighborhood Association will gather at 2004 Morton St. starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday to give the exterior of the house a facelift.
Home owner Brenda Turner said that she was incredibly grateful for the chance to participate in the new program.
“God is so good, I am blessed,” she said.
Turner is a long time Marshall resident and has spent the majority of her life living in the home on Morton Street. Community volunteers will meet Turner on Saturday to paint the exterior of her home as well as complete any façade repairs that need to be done.
Program organizer Kenneth Moon said that the program is a partnership between the City of Marshall, New Town and Marshall businesses.
Three sponsors, Marshall Lowes, Chili’s and Richard and Christina Anderson, have already donated funds or supplies to help support the new program, with Moon stating that a few others are already interested.
“It really is a partnership, we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” Moon said.
The city’s Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said that she is working with program organizers to bring volunteers out this weekend to assist in the project.
“We want to see our community come out and support this cause,” she said.
City councilmembers and New Town Association member Leo Morris said that the program is hoping to paint at least two additional houses before the end of the year, with plans for the program to continue in 2022.