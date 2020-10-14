The New Town Neighborhood Association presented the Community Pride Award for October 2020 to Jan Dixon for her property at 1106 Marigold Street.
Dixon stated she has lived in the home since 1987. While properties near Dixon’s home have been unoccupied for many years, her property exhibits evidence of continuous care. The pale yellow L-shape frame bungalow features green metal roofing.
The entry walkway leads onto a large covered porch with decorative green painted wood railing.
Creating additional curb appeal is a multi panel walnut colored entry door protected by a full glass storm door, green window shutters, and two tone window trim of bright white and spring grass green.
Landscaping includes a lush green lawn, neatly trimmed Japanese boxwood shrubs which span the front of the home and a blooming pink crepe myrtle. Accent disc lighting at the base of the boxwoods and crepe myrtle softly illuminates the home and landscaping by night.
The New Town Neighborhood Association thanks Dixon for maintaining her property in a manner that exhibits pride in herself and her community.
Criteria for the Community Pride Award are living in the New Town neighborhood, property that is well maintained with complimentary landscaping.
Nominations can be made at the 6 p.m. meeting held on the second Tuesday of each month. The Oct. 12 meeting will be at the George Thompson American Legion Building on West Houston and Martin Luther King Blvd.