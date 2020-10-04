As part of the city of Marshall Neighborhood Improvement Program Plan, members and partners of the New Town Neighborhood Association, will have a Fall Clean-Up from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
For participants of the clean-up effort, supplies of trash bags, gloves, and reachers will be available in the south parking lot of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton Street, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
The clean-up event will focus on many streets throughout the New Town neighborhood. Republic Waste Management Services will provide a truck to pick up filled bags.
On Saturday, Oct. 10 and on a regular ongoing basis, all residents are requested to pick up trash around their residence. Everyone in the New Town area is encouraged to help make our neighborhood safe, clean and attractive.
During this clean-up event, every effort will be made to remove any unwanted items placed on the curb outside of a residence; however, removal of large bulky items put at the edge of the street or curb should be made by calling 903-986-5324 on Tuesday by 5 p.m. to schedule for pick-up on Thursday.
In case of inclement weather, Saturday, Oct. 17 will be the alternate date for the New Town Clean-Up.
In addition, the New Town Neighborhood Association’s City of Marshall Neighborhood Improvement Program Plan, encourages homeowners in the New Town area who are in need of lawn assistance, outdoor painting, fence or other minor outdoor repairs, to contact any member of the New Town Association or Shameia Ruffins, City of Marshall Community Development Coordinator, 903-935-4453 or email ruffians.shameia@marshalltexas.net.