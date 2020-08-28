This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the New Town neighborhood will host a community event at West End Park located at 1401 W. Houston Street.
The event will be an opportunity for members of the New Town neighborhood to fill out a survey about what improvements they would like to see for their community as part of the city of Marshall’s new Neighborhood Redevelopment plan.
New Town is the first community that is participating in the new plan created by the city to partner city officials with community members to work together to improve Marshall.
The plan is a part of the city’s Mobilize Marshall initiative that began in June 2019 with community input.
The Conversation spear headed by Tasha Parker-Williams, NU-Town Revitalization Group spear headed by Chris Frazier and Trent Sparks Sr., along with Marshall Against Violence president Demetria McFarland will host the event this weekend.
McFarland and Williams both grew up in New Town, and McFarland said that for this reason the revitalization of the community is especially important to them.
“We are excited about being able to return to the place we consider home,” McFarland said. “This will be an opportunity for residents of New Town to come out, fill out the New Town Neighborhood Planning Survey and have lunch on us for filling out the survey which will go towards the revitalization process in New Town.”
McFarland said that this is the next step to a total revitalization of West Marshal, a place that has collected a negative image over the years.
“With the current conditions, we now have the opportunity to be a part of what the city of Marshall is planning on doing in order to help revive the west side of Marshall,” McFarland said. “We would like to see businesses return and thrive again on the west side of Marshall. We would like to see continued new home constructions take place within the New Town community.”
The survey will offer organizers a clearer image of what needs to be addressed in the new Neighborhood Redevelopment plan.
McFarland added that after the survey’s are taken and the plan is finalized the Conversation, N.R.G. NU-Town Group and M.A.V. will organize volunteers to offer physical labor to help clear over grown lots, do trash pickup and do what they can to have abandoned structures torn down.
“The collaboration of the various organizations that are hosting this event will start in New Town but we hope and anticipate going into other communities throughout Marshall to offer assistance to residents who might need lots cleared but aren’t able to afford to have it done,” McFarland said. “We will not ever charge a fee for the services we anticipate doing, it’s all on a volunteer basis.”
Anyone interested in teaming up with these organizations to volunteer to assist with some of the physical labor is welcome to attend the event as well, and coordinate with other volunteers.
“Our desire is to see our city to truly be a city that supports all areas not just some. We are determined to see New Town thrive once again,” McFarland said.
She said that the group is currently receiving an overwhelming amount of support from the community, and that they hope to see that continue to grow.
“We want New Town residents to know we support them and we look forward to meeting them and hearing their concerns for the area they call home,” McFarland said. “There’s a lot of work to be done but there are a lot of people who are willing and able to see this process through.”