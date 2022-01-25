Ralph Cottrell, of Arp in Smith County, began working at Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus this month as an instructor in the Diesel Equipment Technology program.
Cottrell grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, and is a graduate of Blackfoot High School. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Safety from the University of Texas at Tyler. Cottrell worked in the diesel equipment industry before coming to TSTC.
What made you decide to pursue teaching in TSTC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program?
“One of the instructors in our department approached me with the opportunity. After some mental deliberation about the opportunity, I realized how awesome it would be to be part of helping young people realize their potential and grow professionally,” he said.
What is the most important thing you want your students to remember when they graduate from TSTC?
“Uncompromising professionalism, always seek to do the next right thing and stay humble. We are all, in reality, students every day,” Cottrell said.
Why is Diesel Equipment Technology such a great program for students to pursue?
“For people who have a desire and interest in hands-on technical fields, the diesel equipment technology field offers a fast-paced, high-paying opportunity. Due to leaps and bounds with implementation and use of electronics, this field is growing and expanding very rapidly,” he said.
What do you want people to know about TSTC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program?
“Our department offers students a leg up in the related industries.They are capable of learning at an accelerated rate and are able to achieve higher rates of pay. Students only have to apply themselves in this program,” Cottrell said.
What motivates you in your life and work?
“Helping my family to grow and achieve their dreams and aspirations. This ideal leads into and applies in my approach to my profession,” he said.
TSTC’s Marshall campus offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Diesel Equipment Technology – Off-Highway Specialization and two certificates of completion in Diesel Equipment Technology – Off-Highway Equipment Specialization.
TSTC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program is part of the Money-Back Guarantee. Students in their first semester are eligible to sign up for free with campus Career Services representatives. Students are able to take part in workshops to learn about resume writing, interview techniques and other employment skills. Students who are not hired in their field within six months after graduation may be eligible to get a tuition refund for their time at TSTC.
For more information about Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.