JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD fans will soon get to see some the newly turfed field and other updates when the football season begins at W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district’s new turf at the stadium is now complete and the other updates are coming along.
The about $4 million update project at the stadium, which is located at 1199 N. Cass St. in Jefferson, is currently receiving a host of new updates that fans and students will notice as soon as they begin approaching the facility.
“We are updating the press box, stadium lighting, fencing, re-turfing the field and installing a new parking lot,” Barnwell said. “We had a lot of drainage issues on the playing surface, and it was going to cost a significant amount of money to address it even if we left it as natural grass. We believe it was past due regarding the timing of upgrading the field, so we thought it would be best to go ahead and install artificial turf.”
The parking lot area is completely repaved at this time and awaiting painting.
Barnwell said the drainage issue wasn’t the only pressing project on the stadium update list.
“The other areas we are addressing were in serious need too,” he said.
Barnwell said while the turf work is completed and the parking lot is awaiting painting, the new ornamental fencing is still in progress and the lighting is still waiting to be shipped.
“The rest of the work is expected to be done by mid- to late August,” he said.
Barnwell said a bond election was not needed for the about $4 million stadium updates as the district will use money from its excess general fund.
Last year the stadium received a new $36,000 scoreboard, thanks to a private donation from Lee Haggard of Riverside Bank.