JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD fans will soon get to see some the newly turfed field and other updates when the football season begins at W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium.

Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district’s new turf at the stadium is now complete and the other updates are coming along.

