New Vision Baptist Church in Karnack celebrated its third church anniversary on the Fourth of July with a spirit-filled, standing-room only crowd. Guests traveled from Dallas, Gladewater and Monroe, Louisiana, for the occasion.
The church set aside a special memorial period in memory of three members that passed away and in memory of the families that died in the deadly Miami, Florida, condominium collapse. The church anniversary colors were blue and white; all the men were given royal blue ties by Bishop RL Moore Sr., the pastor of the church.
“Fifty-three new members have joined New Vision Baptist Church and we’re excited about building our new sanctuary in 2023,” stated Moore. “This shows what a church can accomplish when you put God first and work together with peace and integrity.”