KARNACK — New Vision Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its fourth anniversary with a standing-room only crowd at both services, held Sunday, July 3.
Dr. Jerry Vincent, lead pastor of Central Baptist Church, served as the guest speaker for the 8 a.m. service. Dr. R. Seaberry, pastor of Union Springs Baptist Church, of Shreveport, La., was the special guest for the 2 p.m. service.
“Dr. Jerry Vincent brought one of the best sermons I have heard this year,” said New Vision pastor, Dr. R. Lenard Moore Sr.
As an expression of appreciation, the church presented Vincent’s wife with a beautiful flower bouquet. Dr. Vincent was presented an elegant plaque.
“The choir sung their hearts out,” said Moore. “We had Mr. Crow along with other guests from the Soda Creek Association with us.”
“At the 2 p.m. service Dr. R. Seaberry and the Union Springs Baptist Church brought a powerful message, titled ‘Write the vision and make it plain,’” said Moore.
New Vision was happy to have pastors from the State Line Education and Missionary Association where Moore serves as moderator, to join them.
“Awards were presented and we surpassed our goal,” said Moore.
Member LaQuesha Green was recognized as “Member of the Year” for her unselfish work.
“We took a moment to remember our members that have been called home and we’re excited about what God is preparing us for later this year.”
“Within four years in the midst of Covid we have continued to grow and stay together,” Moore added. He recognized the church’s assistant pastor, too. “Thanks to pastor Roger Valentine for working so faithful to support the little church on the hill that’s doing God’s will.”