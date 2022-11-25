After receiving the gift of a new home earlier this month, the now named New Vision MBC @Hillcrest held its first Thanksgiving service Sunday, filled with spirit-filled preaching, singing and praising.
The former Karnack congregation was joined by members of the Soda Lake Baptist Association. The service was particularly special since the new location was made possible through a partnership with the association, who voted at their annual meeting to transfer the former vacant Hillcrest property to the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church for free.
“It was a beautiful, beautiful Thanksgiving service we had at New Vision MBC @Hillcrest with our family and friends, at 3 p.m., with members of the Soda Lake Association that came together for a spirit-filled, emotionally worship service,” said New Vision pastor, Bishop RL Moore Sr. “The spirit was all over the place. It was a full house and the guest pastor, Danny Warbington, of the Mulberry Springs Baptist Church (of Hallsville), set the house on fire!”
Nine pastors traveled from as far as Gilmer to attend the service.
“The service was so good that people stayed around after worship service,” Moore said. “Nobody wanted to leave.”
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the same weekend, the church gave a total of $5,000 in cash to the elderly of their congregation, and to senior citizens that the pastor surprised on the parking lots of Walmart and Family Dollar. Three elderly ladies received $500 each in the parking lot as Moore explained that God instructed him to just be a blessing.
“New Vision MBC@Hillcrest is truly the church on the hill doing God’s will,” said Moore. “We challenge every church to help your elderly members pay their bills this winter. Even if you don’t know them, help our elderly. God will bless you for it.”
Moore said the congregation has a lot to be thankful for and wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone and remember that each day you wake up is Thanksgiving day,” the pastor said.