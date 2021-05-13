The newly purchased electronic machines used for the first time for the May 1 city and school elections in Harrison County proved to be a success, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported Tuesday.
“As far as I can tell it went real well,” Robinette told the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
The four entities conducting elections were Marshall ISD, Waskom ISD, Hallsville ISD and the city of Uncertain. About 1,700 voters, combined, turned out for the elections.
“We had four polling places for early voting; we had five for Election Day,” he said.
Robinette said the equipment was a hit with poll workers. Most voters liked the process, too. Only about a handful of voters insisted on wanting to vote on a paper ballot, Robinette said, but felt comfortable with the new machines after learning that the equipment offered a paper trail.
The verifiable paper trail that’s added to the electronic machines is designed to boost voter confidence in the system by providing voters a paper record of their marked ballot.
“We had probably less than five, at the most, that really just came in and insisted, I want a paper ballot kind of thing,” said Robinette. “I talked to them I said well come over here let’s try this, because you’re going to have a paper ballot when you’re done. And one man, even apologized after he left. He said: ‘Well, that wasn’t so bad and I’ve got my paper trail.’”
Overall, the process went well, allowing voters to make their selections on a touch screen, similar to the use of a cell phone.
“It should be a step in the right direction,” said Robinette. “A lot of people said it’s about time we got in the 21st century.”
In December 2020, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved in a 4-1 vote, to invest $730,000 for the new election equipment that will not only be convenient, but could help move the county to a Vote Center model, in the future.
The machines are marked either a “C” for controller, a “D” for duo or “S” for scanner to differentiate their use. The controller allows the poll worker to print out an access code for the voter to use.
Once the access code is entered, the voter receives a piece of blank paper from the poll worker to feed into the machine. Once the selections are made and the ballot is printed, the voter can take the printed paper vote record to the separate scanning device to be counted.
Equipment Function
The new hybrid voting equipment, provided by election vendor Hart Intercivic, is designed to inspire voter confidence and delivers a seamless election experience for voters and poll workers. The process includes a transparent paper trail to ensure 100 percent voter verifiability.
Equipment includes the Verity Controller with Autoballot to provide a centralized poll management system. The Verity Duo machine is for transparent ballot marking and the Verity Scan is to capture the vote securely.
Explaining more about the Verity Duo equipment, Hart Intercivic noted that the new hybrid voting solution combines the ease of touch screen voting with the assurance of voter-verifiable paper vote records. Voters mark their ballot choices on a touch screen and print easy-to-review vote records on the integrated printer.
The new electronic equipment is also ideally suited for early voting use and Vote Centers as it allows thousands of ballot styles to be easily managed without the expense and complication of pre-printing paper ballots.
Special Features
Special features on the machines also make the equipment user-friendly. Some features include a choice of language and font size.
“You can touch in either English or Spanish to get started, but while you’re in your ballot you can change from English to Spanish, even while you’re in the middle of a ballot,” Robinette pointed out previously. “You can change the font size. If you want to go back to the regular font, you can do that at any point; or if you want to change language.
Additionally, “you can go back and review before you ever submit,” he noted. “It gives you lots of opportunities to make sure that this is who you want to vote for, so that should help to eliminate a lot of spoiled ballots and that kind of thing.”
The help button is also on standby, when needed. The machine will also prompt the user on the next step throughout the process.
The machines are also equipped to accommodate the hearing impaired.
“To change all audio or visual, just touch ‘audio’ or ‘screen’,” Robinette directed. “If you wanted to go to audio, you can adjust the speed somebody’s’ talking or the audio and then return to the ballot.”
Vote Center Goal
Because the new equipment also helps move the county to its goal of eventually converting into a countywide Vote Center model, Robinette informed Tuesday that he’s contacted the Secretary of State’s Office to begin the county’s pursuit to be included into the Texas Countywide Polling Place Program. Inclusion into the program will allow voters to go to any of the county’s polling sites on Election Day to vote.
“I do have a call in to the Secretary of State. I have not gotten the answer back yet as to when we can proceed to becoming a countywide (Vote Center),” he reported Tuesday. “But, we’ll stay on top of that and hopefully go ahead and proceed with that.”
Mock election available
A mock election is still set up at the Harrison County Elections Office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., to allow the public to test out the newly purchased electronic machines during business hours. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I’ve got the dummy elections setup again,” said Robinette. “People can come down and vote for Darth Vader or Ben Franklin or Abraham Lincoln…and test it out.”