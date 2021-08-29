HARLETON — A group that formed earlier this year to help a Harleton student in his cancer battle has now formed an official charitable trust and has focused their efforts on helping other area children in need, as well as their families.
The “Crush It Charitable Trust” began to form at the start of 2021 as a group of caring friends and supporters to help Harleton ISD elementary school student Jake Jackson who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in late 2020.
After learning of his diagnosis, Jake’s mantra became, “Crush It,” to crush the cancer out of his life so now the trust bears the same mantra.
Jackson did crush the cancer out of his life this summer after doctors declared him cancer free so the group of supporters turned their focus on officially forming a trust organization to allow them to continue to fundraise and help other area children in need.
The Crush It Charitable Trust is now focusing their efforts, and hosting their first benefit fundraiser as an official trust, to help raise money for Harrison County child Damian Dickard.
The three-year-old Dickard has been diagnosed with leukemia and organizer Stacey Morris said all proceeds from the upcoming Sept. 18 fundraiser benefit at Orville Rays in Diana will go towards Dickard and his family to help with transportation costs and medical bills as he fights the cancer.
“Damian is unable to come home in between treatments like Jake did so his mother is unable to work so she can stay there with him in the hospital at all times,” Morris said Saturday. “One hundred percent of the proceeds we raise from the event will go to his family to help with costs.”
Morris said raffle prize donations are still needed for the upcoming event, which is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Orville Rays, located at 1970 U.S. Highway 259 in Diana.
The event will feature raffle drawings and a cornhole tournament with an admission fee of $50 per team or $25 per person. Those wishing to purchase a $20 wristband will have access to unlimited adult beverages and vendors will be on site with barbecue food trucks.
To pre-register for the event, make a donation to the trust to help Dickard, or donate a raffle prize, call Morris at 903-736-8939.
To learn more about the Crush It Charitable Trust, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/449283073119460
To learn more about the Crush It Damian fundraiser benefit, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/256571775861107