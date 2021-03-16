A Hallsville man, 21-year-old Thomas Andrew Craig, was arrested on Tuesday, following a drug bust in the 2100 block of Franklin Road in Hallsville.
“On March 16, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a narcotic search warrant at 2145 Franklin Road, Hallsville,” HCSO Criminal Investigation Patrol Capt. Tyler Owen indicated in a press release.
The search warrant was obtained due to an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the recently formed Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, and Marshall Police Department.
The search of the residence revealed a significant amount of illegal narcotics and several firearms, two of which were reported stolen, said Owen.
The suspect, Thomas Andrew Craig, was located at the residence and placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance Penalty 2 >=4G<400G, possession of controlled substance Penalty 3 >=400G, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
“Sheriff (Brandon) Fletcher, District Attorney (Reid) McCain, and Chief (Cliff) Carruth were all pleased with the outcome of the Task Force's first operation and contribute the success to multi-agency cooperation,” Owen indicated.