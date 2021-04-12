The Marshall News Messenger received several awards over the weekend at the North and East Texas Press Association (NETPA) Better Newspaper Contest 2021. The inaugural convention between NETPA and the West Texas Press Association was held April 8-11 at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Dallas Rockwall.
“While I know no news organization or individual journalist that works for awards, it is always nice to be recognized by your peers for the professional work and dedication to the craft. We are thankful for the North and East Texas Press Association's acknowledgement, and will continue to strive to deliver our readers the best content daily,” Alexander Gould, M. Roberts Media Regional Publisher for the Marshall News Messenger, said.
The News Messenger received first place in headline writing for entries including ‘A Grape Experience,’ in the Aug. 23, 2020, edition about Enoch Stomp winery, ‘A Beary Special Day,’ in the March 26, 2020, edition about a bear scavenger hunt and ‘Surge Protection,’ in the May 7, 2020, about a COVID-19 surge team at a nursing home.
Sports Editor Nathan Hague received a first place in column writing for his entries ‘Loss of sports goes beyond loss of games,’ published on March 15, 2020, and ‘We’ll catch up later, in Heaven,’ published on May 3, 2020.
The judges touted Hague’s entries as being a “great column on how COVID impacts the sports world,” and being “very touching and moving.”
Editor Wyndi Veigel and Multimedia journalist Michael Cavazos received a first place in feature photography. Veigel’s photo of the Elysian Fields VFD Easter bunny drive-thru event in 2020 was praised by judges as showcasing “how COVID-19 has come between us. Yet the expressions and wave symbolize how love can never really keep us apart. Wonderful!” Cavazos photo showcased Marshall High School’s graduation and was published June 14, 2020.
Other awards included a second place in sweepstakes, the category that is awarded based on the total number of points a newspaper receives in the competition and a second place in advertising for ads showcasing Serenity Salon and Spa, Thrift Life and Fason Tree Service.
The newspaper also received a second place in sports coverage and a third place in page design. A third place in community service was awarded to The Messenger for a scrapbook presented on the new animal adoption center coverage. Journalists Bridget Ortigo and Robin Y. Richardson received a third place in feature writing for their stories on Rockport Photographer John Martel who took night photos over Caddo Lake and Brenda Thomas, who made her mark in history as the first African-American hired at East Texas Professional Credit Union’s Marshall branch.
A special award was presented by NETPA to retired Marshall News Messenger publisher Jerry Pye who received the Sam Holloway Award. The award is presented each year to a NETPA member and journalist who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in support of the association while also upholding high standards of journalistic integrity and service to the community.
Veigel also received a recognition award for her service as NETPA president during 2020-21. The conference featured a slew of speakers including Columnist John Moore, Reuters Photographer Mike Stone, roundtable discussions on why local journalism matters, and advertising sessions by CNHI Publishers Lange Svelak and Jake Mienk.
The sister papers of the News Messenger also received many awards including 13 awards for the Longview News-Journal, seven awards for the Kilgore News Herald, 13 awards for the Panola Watchman and 15 awards for the Tyler Morning Telegraph including a first place Sweepstakes award. Panola Watchman and Kilgore News Herald Regional Editor Meredith Shamburger was awarded the Journalist of the Year award.