Candidates in the upcoming May 7 District 5 City Commissioner race participated in a forum Thursday, hosted by The Marshall News Messenger.
The forum was held at the Marshall Public Library. Participating candidates were Ken Moon, Reba Godfrey and Veronique Ramirez. Look for a full story covering the event in Saturday’s paper.
The general election for City Council District 5 will be held on Saturday, May 7 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South.
Early voting will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., from April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
