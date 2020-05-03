The Marshall News Messenger recently secured eight awards during the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors (TAPME) contest recognizing outstanding journalism.
Each year the TAPME join with the Headliners Foundation to recognize outstanding journalism as practiced by the state’s daily newspaper.
“I am pleased to see the peers in our industry recognize the Marshall staff for the quality of work they are publishing for our readers and advertisers. The staff has done an outstanding job covering local news and sports,” Publisher Jerry Pye said.
Courts and County Reporter Robin Y. Richardson received third place in the Star Reporter of the Year category for her coverage of an officer-involved fatality shooting.
“Excellent reporting on the aftermath of this shooting. We often don’t get to hear the family’s perspective after such an event, and your work to give space for their perspective was so important,” the judges stated regarding her work.
Sports Editor Nathan Hague received two awards including third place in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year and a third place in the sports column division.
Hague’s column entries included ‘Remembering the true heroes this weekend,’ ‘What life lessons are we teaching through sports,” and a column regarding the loss of football player Hayden Blalock.
For his Sportswriter of the Year award, his entries also included the Blalock column, a story about former Hallsville’s pitcher Justin Slaten being drafted by the Texas Rangers, a feature story about an author who wrote about the integration of Texas football and a game story about the Maverick’s baseball team slaying the Nacogdoches Dragons.
Photographer Les Hassell received an honorable mention in the photo gallery category for his coverage of Wonderland of Lights.
Newspaper staff members also received an honorable mention in the team effort category for Richardson, Editor Wyndi Veigel and Publisher Jerry Pye’s coverage of a Gas Well Explosion on Christmas Day. Veigel also received an honorable mention for the Christmas Day Gas Well story in the Star Breaking News Report category.
Veigel’s story about Joe Pine Coffee Co. hosting a coffee art latte contest received an honorable mention in the business reporting category.
Pye received second place in the News Photo category for a photo of an arson fire that was captured.
“I love that the photographer was able to get there with still-raging flames! With that said, the flames juxtaposed against the firefighters seemingly not actively fighting takes away from the drama. Still a great story-telling image,” the judges commented.
The Longview News-Journal, the Victoria Advocate and the Tyler Morning Telegraph, sister papers of The News Messenger, also received awards in the contest.
The News-Journal received 12 awards including a second place in the prestigious Newspaper of the Year category. The Victoria Advocate received 21 awards including a third place in the Newspaper of the Year category. Tyler Morning Telegraph received four awards.