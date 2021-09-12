The Marshall News Messenger is welcoming Meredith Shamburger to its staff, as she assumes the role of regional editor effective Monday, Sept. 13.
Shamburger is a Carthage native who has worked with M.Roberts Media, the News Messenger’s parent company, for more than five years. She currently oversees the Panola Watchman and the Kilgore News Herald.
“I am pleased that Meredith is taking on this expanded role,” Publisher Alexander Gould said. “Meredith is going to be a great steward of the Marshall News Messenger as she has been for the Kilgore News Herald and Panola Watchman.”
Shamburger has worked for the News Messenger before. She joined M.Roberts Media in 2016 as the Marshall city reporter before the company moved her to the Longview News-Journal. She also briefly served as interim News Messenger editor in the early part of 2019.
“Marshall is a wonderful city, and I am looking forward to making its newspaper the best that it can be,” Shamburger said, adding that it would be hard to fill outgoing editor Wyndi Veigel’s shoes. “My hope is that I can build on the excellent work Wyndi and the rest of the newsroom did during her time here.”
Shamburger has also worked for the Dallas Morning News and The Daily Voice, a community news website based in Westchester County, New York. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.
In her spare time, Shamburger enjoys reading, true crime podcasts, sewing and winding country drives in her little red Mini Cooper. She often misses the colder weather that New York offers, but says she enjoys not having to get on an airplane to see her family.
In her role as regional editor, Shamburger will be responsible for overseeing the News Messenger and Harrison Magazine, as well as the Kilgore News Herald, Kilgore’s Etcetera Magazine and her hometown paper, The Panola Watchman.