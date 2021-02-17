City warns of limited water; be mindful of usage
The City of Marshall Public Works Department thanks citizens for being mindful of the potential for freezing pipes. However, the supply of water available to the city as a whole is not unlimited.
The city is asking citizens to continue to drip water at homes and businesses to prevent pipes from freezing, but the also to refrain from large water usage activities such as loads of laundry, extended showers or anything else that uses large amounts of water.
"We appreciate your continued assistance and together we will maneuver our way through this unprecedented weather occurrence," the city press release read.
Update 1:09 p.m. This is a conservation notice only, the city said, and no water will be shut off to any residents or businesses. The Public Works Department has diagnosed a water service line break at Pinecrest Drive. It is not a water main break. Water pressure to the area may be reduced. Repairs are anticipated when allowed by weather.
MISD extends virtual-only learning through Friday
Marshall ISD will extend the current period of virtual-only learning through Friday, Feb. 19, due to the continued forecast for inclement winter weather and freezing temperatures through at least Friday morning. School will resume as normal on Monday, Feb. 22.
Karnack ISD cancels all school until Monday
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson announced Wednesday the district will cancel all virtual classes for the remainder of Wednesday, as well as Thursday and Friday. The district will use “missed day” waivers allowed this week by the state to cover the canceled days of school.
HCSO warns of dangerous roadways; Warming room at Central Fire station
Sheriff Fletcher reminds Harrison County citizens that this extraordinary weather situation is continuing throughout today and into early Thursday. The roadways are worsening by the minute and travel is discouraged for safety reasons. Sleet, freezing rain, and snow is predicted to pass through the area throughout the day making travel extremely dangerous.
At 4 a.m., the dispatch center received a call regarding an elderly couple that had lost power at their residence. Contact was made with the Marshall Fire Department staff who transported the couple to the Central Fire Station warming center.
Marshall FD has converted the meeting room in the Central Fire Station as a warming center and currently, they have some limited availability.
Rotary club meeting canceled Thursday
The Rotary Club of Marshall will not have a meeting this Thursday, either in person or by Zoom, due to weather, road conditions and power outages.
County Courthouse closed for remainder of week
County Judge Sims has closed the Harrison County courthouse for the remainder of this week, due to the extreme weather condition.
City of Marshall announces Wednesday schedule
Essential staff of the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, and the City Manager will be working Wednesday, Feb. 17. Other city employees will be working from home to continue operation of the city government. City Hall and other city buildings will be closed.
Trash collection canceled for Wednesday
Republic Services has announced trash collection cannot be safely held on Wednesday due to the anticipated ice on our roads. The city of Marshall will receive daily updates regarding service for the following day.
BUSINESS INFO
Dairy Queen in Marshall and Hallsville will be open until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Dough Boys Pizza is open - deliveries available starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.