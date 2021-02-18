City presents update, boil water notice continues
Due to the extraordinary winter weather and dangerous road conditions, the city is urging citizens to stay off the roads and venture out only in an emergency.
On Wednesday, Feb.17, the city of Marshall issued a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). TCEQ requires a boil notice as a precautionary measure when the pressure in the distribution system drops.
Currently, Marshall Public Works crews are aware of a few leaks in service lines, but pressure problems are primarily attributed to the significant demand for water. The city would like to remind all citizens to conserve water and boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.
The city's water plant operators are doing everything possible to keep up with the current demand under the most challenging situation. Still, the city is also asking citizens to refrain from activities that require large amounts of water. As temperatures will be warming above 20 degrees today, individuals may elect to turn off dripping faucets during the daytime hours to conserve water. However, the city will evaluate evening temperatures as we determine if dripping faucets would be a recommendation for tonight.
On the evening of Feb. 17, three residents utilized Marshall’s temporary cold-weather shelter in the Community Room at Fire Station No. 1. The shelter is open to serve at 601 S. Grove Street across from City Park.
The essential staff of the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, and the City Manager are working in city facilities on Thursday, Feb. 18. Other city employees are working from home to continue the operation of the city's local government. City Hall and other buildings will remain closed.
"We appreciate your continued assistance, and together we will continue to maneuver our way through this unprecedented weather occurrence," city officials said.