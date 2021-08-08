“Just to watch it go away in flames ... all my stuff is gone,” said Patice Ridens, who has been a newspaper delivery driver for 24 years for the Marshall News Messenger.
Ridens learned at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday her apartment, along with three others, in the 1300 block of Washington Place East had been destroyed in a fire that is still being investigated.
“I have nothing,” she said. Not only is Ridens without her belongings but she also doesn’t have a place to live since catastrophic damage occurred to the apartments and they are not going to be replaced. She is also without her beloved cat, Quasi, who is now having to live with a friend due to Ridens not having a home. Though Quasi suffered from some smoke inhalation in the fire and had to be treated at the scene with oxygen, the cat is doing fine.
“I’m so glad I let the cat out before I left,” she said.
Typically, Ridens would have been home at that time of day after delivering newspapers to her routes in Marshall and Woodlawn; however, her boyfriend, Patrick, was having vehicle problems so she went to help him. He also delivers newspapers in Karnack and Waskom.
An unfortunate series of events led Ridens to dropping her renter’s insurance. When she got sick during the winter storm and ended up in the hospital, she had to cut back expenses to make ends meet. Her renter’s insurance was one of the things she let go.
“I had to let something go. It was too tight,” she said.
Ridens has an excellent reputation of the person who goes above and beyond for the customers on her route.
“She has always helped me out when asked. If I need a paper delivered even though it was not on her route, I could call her and she would go to a rack get a paper and deliver it for me. She has always been helpful in taking on extra workload with the routes if needed,” District Manager Chris Helms said.
Ridens personally “porches” (places newspapers on a porch) about 49 papers on her routes, just to make it easier for the elderly customers to retrieve their papers.
“I saw one of my 98-year-old customers walking to get her paper one day and thought that’s not safe,” she said. “I want to make their lives a little easier.”
Though the newspaper delivery driver did receive help from the Red Cross immediately after the fire, that money quickly went by the wayside after replacing clothes, purchasing food and getting a motel room to stay in for a couple of nights.
“I really miss my bed and my dining room table that I had saved up for, over many months,” she said.
After the fire, Ridens has been left with nothing, and has started a GoFundMe page for those who want to help.
“Any little bit helps,” she said. The GoFund Me page can be found at https://gofund.me/08343841.