Marshall’s second Night to Shine event as part of the Tim Tebow Foundation is set to host a Give Back Night on Nov. 21 at Dairy Queen in Marshall to raise money for the upcoming event that’s set for early 2020.
From 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, Dairy Queen in Marshall, located at 1001 East End Blvd North in Marshall, will donate 15 percent of all sales to the Night to Shine 2020 event, which is sponsored locally by Immanuel Baptist Church, with the help of several other organizations including Marshall ISD.
For the second year in a row, Marshall will be the site of the magical night for a special group of people ages 14 years and older. Night to Shine 2020 is set for Feb. 7 at the Marshall Convention Center, in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation.
With Immanuel Baptist Church once again taking the lead and with the help of other area churches, nonprofits and Marshall ISD, another unforgettable prom night event is on the memory books for East Texas’ most precious attendees.
Night to Shine is a global event that partners with local churches and non-profits to host a prom event from the Tim Tebow Foundation that is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.
Marshall’s event, which was attended by hundreds earlier this year from Louisiana to Tyler, is set for 6 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Marshall Convention Center.
More than 300 volunteers helped pull off the 2019 event which included a red carpet entry for each guest.
East Texas area schools, adult residential facilities and area organizations, spanning from Longview to Carthage, Jefferson and Shreveport participated in the event that was manned by more than 400 volunteers for more than 250 participants.
“Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older,” Community Heathcore’s Patty Brady said in a press release. “Immanuel Baptist Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.”
Tim Tebow started the event six years ago that will be hosted by more than 700 churches worldwide on the same night in February.
“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs. I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us. Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process,” Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation said in a statement.
For additional information on the Night to Shine 2020 hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church, visit www.ibcmarshall.com or on Facebook @nighttoshinemarshall.
“It’s an experience like no other. This event is one of the many opportunities throughout the year, we celebrate people with unique abilities and show them how much they are loved by us and most importantly by Christ,” Immanuel Baptist Church’s LIFT Ministry leader Patty Brady said.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org.