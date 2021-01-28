A fundraiser for the 2021 Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine Marshall event is coming up next week and guests are still able to sign up to attend the annual prom.
Restaurant patrons who visit Bubba’s 33 in Longview from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 2 can mention the Night to Shine Marshall event and raise 10 percent per order for the annual Tim Tebow Foundation event.
Night to Shine Marshall is in its third year and is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall. This year’s drive through prom event for individuals with special needs, ages 14 and older, is still registering attendees and participants, organizer Patti Brady with Community Healthcore said Wednesday.
Fundraisers such as the one at Bubba’s 33 on Feb. 2 and the one recently conducted by Trinity Episcopal Church School in Marshall, help organizers and volunteers provide a special night filled with memories for guests and participants.
“We are so excited for the 2021 Night to Shine ‘Shine-Thru’ experience in Marshall at Immanuel Baptist Church,” Brady said previously. “We know this year’s event will look different, but we are so excited to celebrate our honored guests.”
“We will have paparazzi, photo ops, gift bags, to-go food for guests and caretakers, music and then a drive-in viewing of the virtual Night to Shine event with Tim Tebow — all while social distancing,” she said. “We are encouraging the guests to dress up because photos will be taken throughout the event.”
The honored guests will be able to get out of the vehicles and dance in the area of their designated parking spot to ensure a fun time while practicing social distancing. Photographers will also be taking photos during the dancing.
“We are so excited for Night to Shine 2021 and we appreciate your support in helping us make it successful,” Brady said. “We will be taking COVID safety precautions to make sure our guests and volunteers stay healthy and safe.”
Brady said the event is good on volunteer help as of Wednesday but is still accepting registration for prom guests. To register for Night to Shine Marshall 2021, visit the website here or by visiting the Event Brite website and searching ‘Night to Shine Marshall 2021.”
The church is located at 2408 Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.