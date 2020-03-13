Director of the Marshall Harrison County Health District Jennifer Hancock confirmed Thursday that there are no confirmed cases of the COVID19, commonly known as the coronavirus, in Harrison County.
The city of Marshall is complying with the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for halting the contraction and spread of the disease in the community.
“Like many of you, we have spent the last few weeks learning and monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it has affected and will further impact our community. The city of Marshall’s Emergency Management teams along with the City of Marshall, Harrison County representatives and the Marshall Harrison County Health District representatives have monitored daily conference calls with the State pertaining to the COVID19. We are continuously monitoring this constantly changing chain of events. We want to assure everyone that we are connected and working with government experts, neighboring cities and others to get the latest in information and instruction,” stated Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
One way the elderly is being protected in Marshall, is that Marshall Manor and Marshall Manor West Nursing Homes are not allowing any visitors or any members of the public inside the buildings.
The city sent out a press release in an attempt to share specific instructions with the citizens of Marshall.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will do our best to keep our citizens informed of the latest information,” the press release stated.
Community members can take the following steps:
- It has been expressed that communities practice Social Distancing which include:
- Restrict physical contact such as handshaking. Use a closed fist to greet and in situations such as in pressing buttons to elevators, community keypads, publicly used buttons, light switches etc.
- Maintain a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
- Open doors when possible with closed fist or hip, trying not to grasp any handles with your hands.
- Avoid large gatherings
- People should consider limiting or eliminating travel involving flights or cruises where congested areas of people are unavoidable.
- Practice good personal hygiene practices such as:
- Hand washing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoiding the touching of eyes, nose or mouth.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay informed by using any of the following sites:
- www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus
- www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus
- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- You can also contact the Marshall-Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338 or 1-866-310-9698.
“We are all in this together and we want you to know our city, county, health care organizations, schools and businesses are all working together to work through this situation,” the statement said.