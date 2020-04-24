No one spoke during three public hearings, or the citizens comments portion of the city’s virtual City Commissioners meeting Thursday.
The three ordinances passed without opposition.
The first hearing was regarding an ordinance to adopt a new public services zoning district, which Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison said the city planned to adopt a few years ago.
Morrison explained the district as including any government, public or school related institution.
The ordinance would officially amending Chapter 32 of the City of Marshall Code of Ordinances entitled “Zoning Ordinance” specifically related to Section 20 entitled “Zoning District Purposes and Prohibited Uses”.
The city agenda said that it is typical that zoning ordinances provide such a district to ensure compatible development of such uses in conjunction with surrounding neighborhoods.
City staff determined the need in such a zoning district.
If the item passes the district would allow a wide range of uses by right with the condition that if there is a residentially zoned lot within 100 feet of the subject property then a special use permit will be required to ensure residential areas are protected.
An additional public hearing addressed this ordinance immediately with the approval of an ordinance amending the official zoning map regarding a 1.19-acre tract of land. Being all of lots 1, 2, 10, and part of lot 9 block 6 Parkview Addition, and all of Outlot 200-A S. W. from R-2 Single Family Detached to Public Service.
Wiley College is the property owner and applicant, and is requesting the zoning change to create a Welcome Center, which Morrison said is perfectly in line with the new zoning district.
The final public hearing held considered an ordinance regarding a zoning map amendment of a 0.803 acre tract of land being all of Lots 1 and 2, and part of Lot 3 Block 1 Medill Bomar Heights from R-2 Single Family Detached to Office.
Commissioners passed the ordinance after the public hearing was closed.
The property is currently being used as a single family dwelling and the applicant has requested the property be used as an office space. The applicant and property owner is Mickey Bowles, and 15 notices within 200 feet of the property were sent out with zero responses, according to Morrison.
The commission also voted to approve the April 13 declaration of local disaster made by Mayor Terri Brown during the meeting, which City Manager Mark Rohr said was already obsolete due to this week’s new emergency order.
Rohr said that the new order made this week makes three changes from the order commissioners voted on Thursday, which includes, allowing retail-to-go starting Friday, requiring restaurant employees to all wear masks, and requiring that food employees who handle money be distinctly different from employees who are handling food.
“These decisions that come are developed based on out pandemic emergency group meetings, which meets twice a week to update on information and discuss potential policy changes,” Rohr said.
Rohr also explained that the city is the low man on the totem pole as far as getting information regarding testing information and numbers, which goes from state to county and then to city.
Though he said the city’s pandemic response group is meeting regularly to update policy and keep the community safe.
The city also approved the second reading of two ordinances during the meeting, with no changes being made to either ordinance in between readings.
At the last city meeting commissioners voted to approve an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to provide for changes in certain departments and the creation of a new Economic Development Fund.
The new economic development fund will consist of $15,000 in revenue generated from the Union Pacific Railroad for abandoned right-of-ways which the commission approved the sale on Dec. 16, 2019.
Changes in the budget will include a savings of $180,339 total. Savings would come by the elimination of the Support Services Director Position, which would total $114,345, the movement of Support Services Administrator to HR to total $ 33,853, retirement of the Assistant Director of Public Works totaling $12,141 and the closure of the Annex Building saving $ 20,000.
Changes also include the reorganization of expenses in the W&S Fund and General Fund.
In the W&S Fund the addition of a part-time administrator will cost $23,525, the reclassification of a superintendent to Assistant Director, which would include a pay increase, and would cost $2,839.
A two step pay increase for the Public Works Administrator will also be added to the W&S Fund and cost $ 2,731, the pay increase for the Public Works Director will cost $ 4,030, totaling $33,125 in expenses.
The general fund changes will also include the movement of the Support Service Director to PW Superintendent with a one step pay increase which would cost $2,406, the reclassification and pay increase for the Public Works Crew Supervisor which would cost $ 2,677 the combination of two Part-time ROW positions to 1 Full-time position which would cost $833 and the addition of one full-time ROW position which would cost $32,205, totaling $38,121 in expenses.
Changes include a net savings of $109,093.
The city will also approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to appropriate funds from reserves.
The ordinance provided for a budget amendment by utilizing $215,620 from the General Fund unobligated reserves and $39,502 from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund unobligated reserves.
“This is a percent of the project that the city is to offset,” Rohr said at the last city meeting, explaining the city had made the decision to go along with this plan before he stepped into the position.
Rohr stated that the money coming out of the general fund was needed to continue a number of projects, and that the city was working on other ways to generate income to replace that money.
These funds will be used for:
Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $92,235 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on Dec. 12, 2019.
Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $46,885 of incremental expenses for demolition, disposal, slab reconstruction and asbestos removal of the Perkins Building. $222,315 of this expense was paid for by a Community Development Block Grant. The commission approved this expenditure at the Dec. 12, 2019 commission meeting.
Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $42,500 of engineering services performed by Hayes Engineering for the Downtown Redevelopment Plan.
Public Services Streets — This amendment provides for $58,000 of street light electric service. The adopted budget for this service was not sufficient to cover this expense. It also provides for $173,083 of funds to pay for the Johnston St. Construction Sidewalk project approved by the Commission on Feb. 8, 2018.
Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $39,502 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on Dec. 12, 2019.