No one was injured Thursday night when a Marshall house caught fire on Pinehurst Drive.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said firefighters were called to the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire.
"A couple passing by noticed the fire and quickly dialed 911," Cooper said. "They then attempted to do a quick search of the home to see if anyone was inside. Luckily no one was home and no injuries have been reported."
Cooper said the fire had vented through the home's roof when they arrived
"Battalion Chief Jeans and his crew did an outstanding job quickly extinguishing the fire," Cooper said.
Cooper said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and it appears that the house is not lived in.
An investigation continues, Cooper said.