Due to extreme weather conditions throughout the state of Texas causing impassable roadways due to ice, the Marshall News Messenger will only publish a digital edition on Tuesday, Feb. 16th and Wednesday, Feb. 17th. There will not be a printed newspaper.
Our Customer Care department will be open from 8 AM to 5 PM and our automated system will be available 24 hours. You may reach us by calling (903) 935-2525.
We will monitor the weather and roadways to determine if we are able to make deliveries on Thursday. Thank you for your understanding.