Since 1995 the Printing and Imaging Association of Mid America has been managing the Nolan Moore Memorial Education Foundation, giving more than $400,000 to support students and educational institutions in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas.
This year the foundation trustees have voted to give funds to support financially at-risk students at TSTC who were negatively affected by COVID-19. All five of the students who were selected from the Visual Communication Technology program created a video to thank the Foundation for their support. As one of the students, Carol Pope explained in the video, “This scholarship is going to help me finish my degree with a much lower financial burden than I had originally anticipated. It is an honor to be selected.”
Michael Lewis, the Instructional Business Manager of the program, and one of the instructors explained what this support means to his students and his program.
“The support given to our students from our industry partners at PIA MidAmerica through the Nolan Moore Education Foundation is important because many of our students experienced financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic. The support is not just financial, but receiving it is an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization that serves as a pillar in the printing and graphics communications industry.”
The Printing & Imaging Association of MidAmerica (PIA MidAmerica) is a regional commercial print and packaging association that serves a diverse group of companies in Kansas, Western Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. PIA MidAmerica helps 400+ member companies be successful through education, training, networking, buying programs, HR support, lobbying, and more. President Teresa Campbell says,
“These scholarships are so important to ensuring the future of the print and packaging industry, which functions as an essential part of our national economy. It was an honor to be able to support the next generation of print professionals that have been impacted by the hardship of COVID-19.”
The Nolan Moore Memorial Education Foundation was established in memory of PIA MidAmerica’s longtime executive director and supporter of career awareness for the printing and graphics industry, Nolan Moore, who passed away in 1995. The Foundation is supported by industry fundraising events and charitable contributions.