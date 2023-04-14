East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Caddo Lake Institute
"We address issues such as the need to return healthy flows of water to the lake, restoration of water quality to the entire watershed, controlling and containing invasive species and conserving the significant wetlands that surround the Caddo Lake. CLI has taken a lead in coordinating the efforts of local communities, scientific partners, along with state and federal agencies, all with the ultimate goal of conserving Caddo Lake."
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.