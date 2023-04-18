East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“We are in needing of air condition and heating units in our gym for kids to play, learn and create. Our senior will also use the space for shuffle board and other physical activities and exercise. We are also needing sporting equipment for pickle ball, shuffle board, basketballs, soccer balls and the like.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org.