East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“Mission Marshall Food Pantry works to meet hunger needs in Harrison and Marion Counties. Mission Marshall works to create a community of readers through Little Libraries, mentoring, and Read to Ride, a partnership with local school districts, to provide a bicycle and helmet to 3rd grade students who grow reading levels by one year or more.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.