East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation
“We are looking to add three reporters who will work across East Texas covering healthcare issues, and bringing greater visibility to underrepresented communities. Community donation support is required to secure these resources through Report for America. The new journalists will begin work in Summer 2023, pending community fundraising success. They will work in our local communities across the greater East Texas region.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.