East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“We are a nonprofit organization founded by a kindergarten teacher of 30+ years who has seen the impact of having students who have been read to by their parents since birth. Here at read to me, we understand the importance of reading to your children when they are babies to help them recognize and learn words and sounds, not only does it help them with their education, but your baby also bonds with you the more they hear your voice.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.