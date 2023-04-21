East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“The TSTC Foundation supports TSTC’s 10 campuses across the state, its students, career programs, faculty and staff. Our purpose is to support the critical needs of students (scholarships, hardships, tools and equipment) and provide funds to enhance our ability to provide new and emerging technical programs to support the Texas workforce. This support is used to help improve student success, strengthen the technology of labs, as well as to provide flexibility to the priorities of the college to support the state’s workforce demands.”
