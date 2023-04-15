East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
Twelve Way Foundation
"Twelve Way Foundation is a faith based, non-profit organization providing a residential, Christ centered recovery program and support services to men seeking recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs. Our mission since 2004 has been to provide a safe, sober environment for men who have a sincere desire to change their lives through a relationship with Christ and a program of recovery."
