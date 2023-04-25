East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving, coming April 25th, that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, we will highlight a Harrison County nonprofit that is participating this year.
“United Help of Waskom is a nonprofit organization and was created to end hunger for the residents in the Waskom ISD service area. United Help of Waskom is consolidated and affiliated with United Auxiliary Help of Waskom and Operation Help. These organizations provide food, clothing, family assistance for medicine, utilities and other community resources.”
To donate to this group, or any other group participating in East Texas Giving Day, visit easttexasgivingday.org. This Giving Day series is brought to you by the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. Donate to the Foundation at https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/mrljf.